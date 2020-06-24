SPFL board issues a resolution to clubs seeking temporary Covid-19 powers

The SPFL and its chief executive Neil Doncaster have been at the centre of acrimonious debate in recent months

The Scottish Professional Football League has issued a resolution to clubs asking them to cede Covid-19-related decisions to its board for next season.

The resolution only relates to disruption caused by coronavirus and is limited to season 2020-21, with the ability to change the start date for the following campaign.

There would be an express requirement to consult with clubs over decisions.

The organisation is keen to avoid a repeat of the recent in-fighting.

At present, major decisions taken by the SPFL must be ratified by the 42 member clubs.

A majority voted to curtail the leagues after coronavirus had caused the suspension of football in March.

The SPFL then held an indicative vote for clubs to adopt a 14-10-10-10 league structure, which was rejected, and Hearts and Partick Thistle began legal action to try to overturn their respective relegations from the Premiership and Championship.

The letter sent with the resolution to clubs warns that failure to approve it would mean the SPFL placing the onus on Covid-19 decision making with the member clubs once again "with all of the rancour and division that we saw in season 2019-20".

The letter also states that it was "apparent earlier this year, SPFL rules do not adequately cover the situation where a season has to be curtailed, with a number of games remaining to be played".

A series of divisional meetings will take place over the next few weeks to discuss the resolution.

It requires the backing of nine of the 12 Premiership clubs, eight out of 10 in the Championship, and 15 from 20 in Leagues One and Two combined.

Clubs have 28 days to respond and have been informed if their voting return backs the resolution they cannot later change their decision.

If the board receives enough support prior to the 28-day period the resolution will pass.