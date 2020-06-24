Sean Dyche: Everyone getting more educated, says Burnley boss as banner condemned

The aircraft circled above Etihad Stadium for several minutes before departing

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flown over Etihad Stadium was "a moment nobody wanted" but believes people are becoming "more educated in life".

The banner appeared during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday.

Dyche says his captain Ben Mee "spoke fantastically well" in condemning the event following the game.

"It was my decision to let the captain speak but a number of players wanted to," said Dyche.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tony Livesey's anger at seeing 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner

"Everyone is getting more and more educated in life. The silver lining is that the reaction to that moment has been so overpowering to things that need addressing.

"It's reinforced further the respect and the messages that have been going on to make sure racism doesn't exist. Football has been pushing for a long time and is continuing to do so."

Both Burnley and City were wearing shirts with the players' names replaced with 'Black Lives Matter'.

Premier League players and officials have been showing their support for the movement for racial equality following the death of George Floyd in the United States in May.

Lancashire Police investigated the banner incident but "concluded that there are no criminal offences that have been disclosed at this time".