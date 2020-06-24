Jeff Hendrick: Burnley announce departure of Republic of Ireland midfielder

Hendrick is a regular starter for the Republic of Ireland

Burnley have said that Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick's four-year stay with the club is over after he was unable to agree a new contract with the Premier League club.

Hendrick, 28, is among a number of departures from the club but his Republic of Ireland colleague Robbie Brady has accepted a new deal.

Former Derby County player Hendrick's current deal runs out on 30 June.

Burnley have also released Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins.

"Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is to leave Turf Moor to end his four-year stay with the Clarets after the club was unable to agree terms on a new deal with the Republic of Ireland international," said Burnley in a statement which included details on a number of new contracts as well as the departures.

The statement thanked the departing players for their "contribution to the club's recent successes and wishes them well for the future".

The contract situation and injuries meant Burnley boss Sean Dyche could only name seven of the possible nine substitutes on the bench for Monday's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City and he included two goalkeepers.

Burnley are 11th in the table with 39 points from 30 games and host strugglers Watford in their next game on Thursday.