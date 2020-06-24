Republic of Ireland Under-21s to face Italy in key qualifier on 13 October

Jim Crawford (right) was appointed Republic Under-21 manager after previous incumbent Stephen Kenny (left) was named senior manager

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s will resume their bid for Euros qualification in Italy on 13 October.

The Under-21s, now coached by Jim Crawford, top Group 1 having played two games more than the Italians.

The Republic's other two remaining qualifiers will be at home to Iceland on 12 November and away to Luxembourg five days later.

Crawford was appointed to the under-21 role after previous boss Stephen Kenny was appointed Republic senior manager.

The new under-21 manager's first match in charge will be a friendly in Slovenia on 7 September.

The Irish are three points clear of Italy with 16 points from seven games.

The nine qualifying group winners and five best runners-up will progress to next year's finals.

Uefa earlier this month announced a change to the format of the tournament, which will now be staged over two separate competitions, with Hungary and Slovenia remaining as co-hosts.

The group stages will run from 24 to 31 March 2021 while the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are now scheduled to take place between 31 May and 6 June.