Blackburn Rovers: Championship club to talk to six out-of-contract players

Former Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Liverpool winger Stewart Downing joined Blackburn in the summer of 2019

Blackburn Rovers will talk to six out-of-contract players once the Championship season is concluded, having first agreed short-term deals.

Ex-England midfielder Stewart Downing was among the six whose contracts were due to expire on 30 June.

Strikers Danny Graham and Dominic Samuel, goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler, midfielder Richie Smallwood and full-back Sam Hart will also renegotiate.

The regular Championship season is scheduled to finish on 22 July.

But Tony Mowbray's Rovers are eighth, just a point off a play-off place after beating Bristol City on their return to action on Saturday.

Defender Matty Platt, who spent the season on loan at National League winners Barrow, has an option to extend his contract with Rovers until June 2021.

Young midfielders Brad Lyons and Ben Paton have both been offered new deals, while goalkeeper Jordan Eastham, striker Sam Burns, defender Dan Pike and midfielders Jalil Saadi and Sam Durrant have all signed their first professional contracts.