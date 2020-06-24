Mark O'Hara: Motherwell sign midfielder following loan spell

Mark O'Hara scored in what turned out to be Motherwell's penultimate match of the season

Mark O'Hara has joined Motherwell on a two-year deal for a "nominal sum", having been on loan there last season.

The former Dundee and Kimarnock midfielder, 24, arrived at Fir Park from Peterborough United in September and scored twice in 20 appearances.

St Mirren had also agreed a fee with Peterborough for O'Hara.

"With the chance to play in Europe and try to replicate what we achieved in the league last year, it's the place to be," O'Hara told the Motherwell site.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson predicted O'Hara would become "a huge asset" to Motherwell.

"He's a talented, versatile player who all the coaching staff greatly admire given his ability, but also his attitude and willingness to learn and develop," he said.

Meanwhile, the Steelmen have announced Scotland international Declan Gallagher will be the club's new captain, with Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson Well's vice-captain.

Gallagher takes over from Peter Hartley, who left Fir Park this summer.