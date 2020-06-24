Southend United: Mark Milligan among five players released by relegated club

Mark Milligan made 33 appearances for Southend during the 2019-20 season

Southend United have released five players including player-coach and ex-Australia international Mark Milligan.

The Shrimpers were relegated from League One after finishing second-from-bottom on average points per game.

The financially-troubled club were fined £7,500 and had a three-point deduction suspended after twice failing to pay their platers on time and fielding an ineligible player.

Luke Hyam, Sam Mantom, Theo Robinson and Henry Burnett are also leaving.

But the club have activated contract extensions for captain Timothee Dieng and defender Elvis Bwomono and will hold talks with John White, Stephen McLaughlin and Sam Barratt about new deals for next season.