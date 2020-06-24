Daniel Stendel: Ex-Hearts boss says club were 'on right track'

Daniel Stendel has been replaced at Tynecastle by Robbie Neilson, who returns for a second stint in charge

Former Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says the club were "on the right track" before the Premiership season ended.

The German has been replaced by Robbie Neilson, his departure the result of a clause in his contract which said he or the club could terminate his employment if Hearts were relegated.

Hearts have challenged the decision to demote them with eight matches remaining in court.

"Sportive-wise we were on the right track," Stendel posted on Twitter.

Hearts won five out of their 17 games under Stendel after he took over in November and, though they were at the foot of the Premiership when coronavirus forced an end to the campaign, they still have a Scottish Cup semi-final to be played from last season.

Hearts owner Ann Budge said on Monday that Stendel had "made a big impact on our operation and we are much better for having had his services".

He tweeted: "Although my stay at this wonderful club was rather short (and much shorter than expected) I really appreciated working for that club.

"I was working trustfully together with the board, enjoyed that city and the enthusiastic supporters and sportive-wise we were on the right track also. Unfortunately we couldn't follow up and continue our path together.

"I wish this great club, all their employees and fans all the best for the future, hopefully you can promote shortly again and we will see each other again one day at Tynecastle."