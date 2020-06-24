Derby County: Chris Martin, Craig Forsyth and Curtis Davies deals extended

Chris Martin has scored nine Championship goals for the Rams this season

Striker Chris Martin and defenders Craig Forsyth and Curtis Davies have extended their contracts with Derby.

Martin, 31, has agreed a deal until the end of the season and talks are "ongoing" about a longer-term contract.

Forsyth, 31, has signed until 2022, while it has been confirmed Davies, 35, has triggered a one-year extension.

Meanwhile, the club still hopes to extend 33-year-old Tom Huddlestone's contract beyond 30 June, but midfielder Ikechi Anya, 32, has left Pride Park.

Derby say talks have been ongoing with former Spurs midfielder Huddlestone in recent weeks but neither a temporary nor permanent deal has been reached.

"Given Huddlestone's long-standing history with Derby County and his contribution both on and off the pitch, the club continues to remain in dialogue with the player and his representatives with the hope of coming to an agreement for him to remain with the club longer-term," said a statement.