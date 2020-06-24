Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Hearts, Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee United

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster is a shock candidate to take up the equivalent role with rivals Hearts (Scottish Sun).

Jonny Hayes was so keen to rejoin Aberdeen that he agreed to defer his wages for a year (Daily Record).

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he will do everything in his power to stop Celtic winning 10 titles in a row (The Scotsman).

Livingston manager Gary Holt has dismissed suggestions in-demand striker Lyndon Dykes is on the verge of joining Rangers(The Herald).

Former Aberdeen and Hibernian players Stephen Glass has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Dundee United job (The Courier).

