Jim Duffy: Dumbarton boss recovering in hospital after heart attack

Jim Duffy

Dumbarton say manager Jim Duffy is making "positive progress" after suffering a heart attack.

The 61-year-old former Morton and Dundee player was treated in hospital at the weekend.

"The news has come as a real shock to all at the club," Dumbarton said in a statement.

"But all indications are that he is making positive progress towards a recovery."

Duffy is set to take charge of his third season at the League One club, having also managed six others in Scotland, including Hibernian and Dundee.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you