Paul Gallagher: Midfielder extends Preston contract

Paul Gallagher has played 179 games for Preston

Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has extended his contract until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has scored six goals in 27 games this season, and started Saturday's 1-1 draw against Luton.

However, club captain Tom Clarke will depart Deepdale when his deal expires at the end of the month.

The 32-year-old centre-back featured 247 times for the club, scoring 15 goals, after joining from Huddersfield in the summer of 2013.

Clarke was not in the matchday squad for the game against the Hatters, Preston's first game following the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

“I have been proud and privileged to play for this club and to captain it for a number of years," Clarke told the club website.

"I look forward to having an opportunity to come back when fans are allowed back inside the ground to say a proper goodbye."

Jack Armer, Michael Crow, Kevin O’Connor and Connor Simpson will also leave the Lilywhites at the end of June.