Jamie Reid: Mansfield Town sign Torquay United striker

Jamie Reid joined Torquay from Exeter after time on loan with the Gulls

Mansfield Town have signed Torquay striker Jamie Reid on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who scored 18 goals in 32 league games for the Gulls last season, had rejected new terms to stay at the National League side.

Stags boss Graham Coughlan said Reid was a "proven goalscorer".

"Jamie is an exciting prospect. He is young, fit and gives us great mobility. We have been tracking him for some time and he is a player who the fans will really take to," Coughlan added.