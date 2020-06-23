Irish Premiership: Institute's dismay at NIFL decision to include relegation in season solution

Institute are currently bottom of the Premiership table, with Linfield on top

Bottom club Institute have said they are "dismayed" that automatic relegation is part of the solution to end the Irish Premiership season.

The Northern Ireland Football League ruled that the campaign will be curtailed and a mathematical formula used to determine final standings.

The plan will see one team relegated and one promoted from the Championship.

Stute are bottom of the Premiership table, three points behind 11th-placed Warrenpoint Town.

"The Institute board are both saddened and dismayed at the NIFL board's decision to impose automatic relegation in the current circumstances," a statement from the club issued on Tuesday evening said.

"The club has consistently argued for the Premiership Committee and the NIFL board to comply with the principle of sporting integrity and we believe that principle has been severely compromised.

"Our club position has also been to encourage the league to stay true to the concept of solidarity.

"Adherence to this principle means that the league should work collectively to avoid decisions that would impose unnecessary or disproportional consequences on any individual club.

"For this reason, we supported the promotion of teams from lower divisions but opposed the enforced relegation of teams who statistically may have survived if the season had been played to a natural conclusion."

The mathematical model that will be used to determine final league standings is to be decided by an independent football data consultancy "in accordance with Uefa principles".

Tuesday's decision by the board of league organisers NIFL brought to an end weeks of meetings between the clubs, NIFL and the Irish FA.

A number of proposals and counter-proposals were made, with the Premiership clubs trying to agree the possible distribution of around £1m of European money provided by Uefa.

It is believed last-ditch talks to find a solution broke down on Monday morning and it remains unclear what will happen to the European money.

Stute said in their statement that the inclusion of relegation in the final solution for the season outcome went against what the 12 top-flight clubs had verbally agreed.

"Confusingly, all 12 Premiership clubs verbally agreed against enforced relegation but the NIFL board have chosen to reject this opinion," the club's statement continued.

"Options were presented to expand and/or restructure the Premiership for the 2020/21 season and whilst there would have been some minor issues with these options we believe that they would still have represented a 'least harm' scenario.

"Institute Football Club would like to thank the many clubs who have contacted us and who agree with our stance.

"The club will reserve any further comment until the deliberations of the independent evaluation panel are known."