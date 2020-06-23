Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp wants to play Man City at Etihad Stadium

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We must be doing something right' - Klopp on Liverpool's 20-point lead

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would prefer to play their game away to Manchester City at City's home ground, rather than a neutral venue.

A decision on the 2 July Premier League match at Etihad Stadium will be made at a meeting of Manchester City Council's safety advisory group on Thursday.

Police requested five games be played at neutral venues over safety concerns.

"I would prefer it is at Manchester, otherwise it would be really difficult to organise it," Klopp said.

"I don't know how it would be, but it would not be in Liverpool so it would mean we both have to go somewhere where we both need a hotel."

Liverpool, who need five points to clinch their first league title in 30 years, face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

City are second in the table, 20 points behind Liverpool. They travel to Chelsea on Thursday.

Other matches assigned to neutral venues included the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, but that was deemed safe to go ahead at Goodison Park following talks between the government, police and the Premier League.

Klopp said: "The whole period we are in has shown that the massive majority of people really behaved responsibly and seriously and take this situation as it is."