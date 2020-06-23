Niamh Charles: Chelsea Women complete signing of Liverpool forward

Niamh Charles celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Chelsea

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have signed forward Niamh Charles.

The 21-year-old England youth player joins the Blues from relegated Liverpool on a two-year contract.

Charles made her Liverpool debut aged 16, and went on to score 11 goals in 59 appearances for the Reds, including two against Chelsea.

“Emma Hayes was a huge part of my decision to join,” Charles said. “I know she’ll help me fill my potential and I can’t wait to get started.”

Her arrival follows the departures of Anita Asante, Deanna Cooper and Adelina Engman from the Chelsea squad.