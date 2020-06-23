Niamh Charles: Chelsea Women complete signing of Liverpool forward

Niamh Charles scoring for Liverpool against Chelsea
Niamh Charles celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Chelsea

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have signed forward Niamh Charles.

The 21-year-old England youth player joins the Blues from relegated Liverpool on a two-year contract.

Charles made her Liverpool debut aged 16, and went on to score 11 goals in 59 appearances for the Reds, including two against Chelsea.

“Emma Hayes was a huge part of my decision to join,” Charles said. “I know she’ll help me fill my potential and I can’t wait to get started.”

Her arrival follows the departures of Anita Asante, Deanna Cooper and Adelina Engman from the Chelsea squad.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you