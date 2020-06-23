West Bromwich Albion: Nathan Ferguson to exit but Garry Barry and Chris Brunt agree short-term extensions

Nathan Ferguson made his West Bromwich Albion debut in August

Nathan Ferguson has rejected a new contract with Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion and will leave when his deal expires on 30 June.

The 19-year-old defender was on the verge of joining Premier League side Crystal Palace in January but the move fell through because of a knee injury.

Chris Brunt and Gareth Barry have signed deals to the end of the season.

Sporting and technical director Luke Dowling said Ferguson's exit was a "disappointment for everyone here".

He told the club website: "We have made what can only be considered a very attractive offer to Nathan but he intends to pursue his career elsewhere. It is the player's prerogative."

After joining the club at the age of eight, Ferguson progressed through the ranks and was part of the Albion squad that reached last season's FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

He has played 21 games for the Baggies since making his debut in August.

Veteran midfielders Brunt, 35, and Barry, 39, have agreed month-long extensions along with defender Lee Peltier, 33, and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, 27. All four players' deals were due to end at the end of June.

Bond's fellow keeper Ali Al-Habsi, 38, has been given a free transfer.