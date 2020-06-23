Rangers: Steven Gerrard 'content' with budget to improve squad and expects further signings

Steven Gerrard has added Calvin Bassey and Jon McLaughlin to his squad in recent weeks

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects more signings and says he is "content" with the budget to improve his squad.

Gerrard made goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin his fourth summer signing on Tuesday.

Aberdeen and Hibernian have discussed wage cuts with players and Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his club is "not immune" from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Without giving too much away, I am content with what I'm hearing. We are OK," Gerrard said.

Scotland goalkeeper McLaughlin's arrival follows defender Calvin Bassey's move from Leicester and permanent deals for former loan players, midfielder Ianis Hagi and veteran striker Jermain Defoe.

The Ibrox boss added: "I have spoken to him [sporting director Ross Wilson] every day since we first started working together and I'm in regular dialogue with the board.

"I am told that if the right players become available, and it makes financial sense, then we will do it.

"I anticipate more signings but I think we have to be patient. It's going to be a different window.

"I don't anticipate us making lots of signings in terms of trying to make the squad bigger. It's more, can we identify players that are going to make the 11 stronger?"

Meanwhile, Gerrard hopes fans are inside the stadium when Rangers play Celtic for the first time next season, but only if it is safe for them to be there.

"There's no better atmosphere than an Old Firm game when it's full, whether it be at Celtic Park or Ibrox," he said. "Old Firms are much better when there's fans in there.

"I don't make the decisions whether they are pushed back or when the fixtures land. We will deal with and face whatever comes our way."