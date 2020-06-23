St Johnstone: former player Steven MacLean appointed coach

Steven MacLean was on loan at Raith Rovers from Hearts in February and March this year

Former St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean has returned to the club to form part of new manager Callum Davidson's backroom team.

Davidson has appointed his 37-year-old former team-mate and Alex Cleland as first-team coaches rather than have an assistant manager.

"I obviously know Macca really well," Davidson told St Johnstone's website.

"I think we've got a nice balance now with Alex's experience and Steven's youthful energy."

MacLean has played for a host of teams in the Scottish and English leagues, but he has a special place in Saints' history as he scored in their Scottish Cup final triumph over Dundee United in 2014, their first major trophy in 130 years.

He will be tasked with working with the club's strikers and both he and Cleland will be in charge of the Under-18s team.

Paul Mathers remains as goalkeeping coach and Alex Headrick continues as St Johnstone's sport scientist. Alan Maybury departs after two years coaching at McDiarmid Park.