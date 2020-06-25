FA Cup sixth round on the BBC: How to follow the action

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup 2020: Watch the best fifth-round goals

FA Cup sixth round Dates: 27-28 June Coverage: Norwich v Manchester United live on BBC One on Saturday, 27 June (17:30 BST) - as well as Newcastle v Manchester City on Sunday, 28 June (18:30 BST).

After a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FA Cup resumes this weekend with an all-Premier League quarter-final line-up - and you can follow the action across the BBC.

Norwich's home tie with Manchester United on Saturday (17:30 BST) kicks-off the sixth round - a game you can watch live on BBC One.

On Sunday, Sheffield United entertain record 13-time winners Arsenal (13:00) before Leicester City and Chelsea (16:00) meet.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place during half-time in Sunday's late game between Newcastle and holders Manchester City, which kicks-off at 18:30 and is also live on BBC One.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer is part of the BBC team at St James' Park and will conduct the draw.

In guidance with social distancing rules, BBC guests and presenter Gary Lineker will be stationed at least two metres apart from one another, and crew members.

Former England captain Shearer will be the only person handling the balls during the draw, and all balls and equipment prior to the draw will be thoroughly disinfected.

BBC local radio has commentary on all the ties on the website and app.

Having started back on 9 August 2019 with 736 teams, the famous competition is down to the last eight clubs.

Norwich, the lowest ranked club left, and Leicester are the only two clubs left yet to win the FA Cup, while Arsenal and Manchester United have won it 25 times between them.

Dan Walker will set the scene for the weekend in Football Focus on BBC One on Saturday from 12:00 BST.

Live coverage of Norwich-Manchester United on BBC One starts at 17:10 BST, with presenter Gary Lineker joined by Shearer and two-time Arsenal FA Cup winner Ian Wright.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, an FA Cup winner in 2011, will be part of BBC One's coverage of Newcastle-Manchester City starting at 18:10 BST, while there is an FA Cup quarter-final highlights programme, presented by Gabby Logan, on BBC One at 23:00 BST.

BBC Radio 5 Live will have full commentary of Norwich-Manchester United, Leicester-Chelsea and Newcastle-Manchester City as well as updates from Sheffield United-Arsenal.

The BBC Sport website will have goal clips and live text commentary of all four quarter-finals.

The FA Cup semi-finals, which are scheduled to be played at Wembley, will take place across the weekend 18-19 July, with the final on Saturday 1 August at Wembley - six days after the final day of the Premier League season on 26 July.

This season's final will be renamed the Heads Up FA Cup final to raise mental health awareness.