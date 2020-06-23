Inih Effiong: Stevenage sign striker following Dover release

Inih Effiong will be back in the National League with Stevenage next season

Stevenage have signed striker Inih Effiong following his release by National League side Dover Athletic.

The 29-year-old scored 16 goals in 38 appearances during the 2019-20 season prior to his release.

"I had a few options on the table but just the way the Manager came in and showed me what he is about, what he wants to do," Effiong said.

"The ambition and the facilities, everything is perfect to better yourself and go to the next level."