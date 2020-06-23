Sam Long: Defender agrees new two-year deal at Oxford United

Sam Long has played 52 league games for Oxford United

Oxford United defender Sam Long has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

Long, 25, has been with the U’s since the age of eight making his senior debut in April 2013.

He has scored twice in 29 appearances in all competitions this season, helping Oxford secure a play-off semi-final against Portsmouth next month.

“It’s great to get a new deal sorted and now the focus will just be on winning promotion,” Long said.