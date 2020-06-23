Tommy Wright 'perfect' for Dundee United job, says Jim McInally

Wright's St Johnstone beat Dundee United in the 2014 Scottish Cup final

Tommy Wright would be the "perfect man" to replace Robbie Neilson as Dundee United boss, says Jim McInally.

Neilson departed on Sunday to take charge of Hearts, while Wright is without a job after ending a seven-year spell at St Johnstone last month.

Peterhead boss McInally, who played over 250 games for United, believes the Northern Irishman is an ideal fit.

"It would be an absolute no-brainer for me to give Tommy Wright the job," he said.

"I think he would be a perfect man for Dundee United, but I don't see them going down that road."

Dundee United won the curtailed Championship, though their promotion to the top flight is subject to a legal challenge by Hearts and Partick Thistle.

Neilson's role at Tannadice was as head coach, with Tony Asghar operating as director of football, and McInally believes Neilson felt the the set-up at Hearts was a "better scenario" for him.

He added that United should consider changing their structure if they were to appoint Wright, who led St Johnstone into the top six five times, qualified for Europe three times, and won the Scottish Cup.

"Just let him be the manager, let him sign the players, let him do what he wants," McInally told BBC Scotland's Scottish football podcast.

"If I was the owner of Dundee United, it would be a no-brainer for me to go down that route and change what they're doing at the minute.

"I'm not saying get rid of Tony Asghar or anything like that, let him be director of football, but let Tommy be the manager of the club."