SPFL: All 42 clubs receive £50,000 crisis fund grant

SPFL Trust chief executive Nicky Reid, left, confirmed all clubs have met eligibility criteria

All 42 SPFL clubs have successfully applied for the £50,000 Covid-19 crisis grant made available by James Anderson's £3.125m donation.

Scottish Premiership sides Aberdeen, Celtic and Kilmarnock are to donate their share to their partner charities.

The SPFL Trust are distributing the grants, with all clubs having shown how their wider community will benefit.

Hamilton Academical say part of the money will help them to fully maintain their youth academy.

A "number of other clubs", according to the SPFL Trust, will use some of the funding to support community activities through their own charity.

The Trust says the cash will also help clubs to reopen stadia in a bio-secure environment, buy Covid-19 testing kit and PPE equipment, while some lower-league teams will put it towards installing broadcast facilities for streaming matches.

Edinburgh-based philanthropist Anderson last week donated £3,125,000 inclusive of gift aid to the SPFL Trust to support clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the crisis fund totalling £2.1m.

Anderson has also donated £250,000 to women's football in Scotland.

"We are pleased to have confirmed in just seven days that all clubs have met the eligibility criteria to secure their grant," said SPFL Trust chief executive Nicky Reid.

"I'm really heartened by the way clubs have embraced this process. All have thought carefully about how they would use their grant, to help get operations back up and running, get stadiums bio-secure and therefore open for community engagement, again."