Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund close in on Birmingham City midfielder

Jude Bellingham (right) has played at youth level for England

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of completing the signing of midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

In August, Bellingham broke the record of former England striker Trevor Francis as Birmingham's youngest player, when he made his first team debut aged 16 years and 38 days.

He scored the winner against Stoke on his debut and has made 36 appearances.

Manchester United were among the clubs to show an interest in the England Under-17 international.

But Dortmund feel they can use the example of how Jadon Sancho's career has flourished after he moved to Germany from Manchester City at the age of 17 to persuade Bellingham to make the same move.