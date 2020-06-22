Burnley 'strongly condemns' banner flown above Etihad Stadium before Man City game

Burnley says it "strongly condemns" those behind a banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley' being towed by an aircraft over Etihad Stadium prior to Monday's match against Manchester City.

The aircraft circled over the stadium shortly after Burnley and City players and staff took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before kick-off in the Premier League game.

"Burnley strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner," said a club statement.

"We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor."

