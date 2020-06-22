Motherwell sign experienced goalkeeper Scott Fox

Goalkeeper Scott Fox
Scott Fox's senior career began at East Fife in season 2007-08

Scott Fox cited the incentive of European football after moving to Motherwell on a one-year deal.

The goalkeeper made 31 appearances for Partick Thistle last season, having previously spent five years at Firhill before joining Ross County.

Manager Stephen Robinson described the 32-year-old, who will vie with Trevor Carson for the number one spot, as a "strong addition".

"Scott's attitude has impressed me in his short time with us," he said.

"He's a keeper with Premiership experience."

Fox, who has been training with the Fir Park outfit for the past week, told the Motherwell website.: "I'm here to fight for the right to play.

"Trevor is a tremendous goalkeeper who plays at international level and it's my job to push him as much as I possibly can.

"It's an improving side which want to be challenging up the top end of the table and obviously this year there's European football. It's a great time to join."

