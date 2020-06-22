Coronavirus: One positive result in latest round of Premier League testing

A testing station in the Premier League
There have been 10 rounds of testing in the Premier League

The Premier League has confirmed one person returned a positive result in its latest round of Covid-19 testing.

A total of 1,829 players and club staff were tested for coronavirus this week.

The person, who was not identified in Monday's statement, will now self-isolate for seven days. Last week there was one positive result from 1,541 tests.

There have now been a total of 18 positive results from 10 rounds of testing.

The Premier League returned to action last Wednesday after an absence of 100 days because of the pandemic.

