Northern Ireland: Interviews to choose Michael O'Neill's successor set to take place on Wednesday

Michael O'Neill after his final game in charge last year
The Irish FA is seeking to appoint a successor to Michael O'Neill

The Irish FA will interview candidates for the vacant Northern Ireland manager's position on Wednesday.

Ian Barraclough, Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Jim Magilton have all been linked with the post.

Barraclough is current Northern Ireland Under-21 boss while Robinson manages Scottish Premiership club Motherwell.

Wright stepped down as St Johnstone manager in early May while Magilton is part of the Irish FA structure in his elite performance director role.

The Irish FA needs to find a successor to Michael O'Neill who stepped down to take over at Championship club Stoke City.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you