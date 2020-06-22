Seamus Conneely: Accrington Stanley captain signs two-year deal

Seamus Conneely (centre) has been at Accrington since 2015

Accrington Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The 31-year-old defender, who was out of contract on 30 June, is now tied to the Wham Stadium until at least 2022.

He has scored 11 goals in 219 appearances since signing from League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers in January 2015.

"I am thankful to the manager and the chairman for allowing me to stay for another two seasons," he said.

"I have been here six seasons, and have had a wonderful time. The play-offs in 2016 and then the highlight was winning the League Two title and playing in League One."

South London-born Conneely is in his second stay in English professional football, having spent 18 months at Sheffield United, including a loan at non-league Alfreton, after arriving from Galway in 2011.

In their second season in League One, Accrington finished 17th. eight points clear of trouble when the truncated 2019-20 season was finally brought to a halt following the coronavirus pandemic.