Sean Dyche: Burnley contracts situation 'strange'

Jeff Hendrick (left) and Phil Bardsley are both out of contract at Burnley next week

The situation with Burnley's out-of-contract players is "strange", says Clarets manager Sean Dyche.

The deals of first-team players Jeff Hendrick, Phil Bardsley and Aaron Lennon all end on 30 June and the trio were left out of the squad for Monday's Premier League game at Manchester City.

Burnley had already announced they will not renew goalkeeper Joe Hart's deal.

"These situations didn't need to occur. That is something the chairman and the board must learn from," said Dyche.

"The Covid crisis has not been helpful for sure but it's not been the cover story because I've been talking about this for 18 months.

"It's a strange situation with contracts. Players who haven't been offered things have decided not to finish their contracts."

Dyche said on Monday that he is still keen to keep as many players as he can until the end of the season in July.

Against City, Dyche named only seven substitutes when nine are permitted, with a number of those being youth-team players.

He added: "At this moment, it's not easy. All of them I would've kept in the short term.

"It's not ideal but it's part of management, we've still got a great group here."