Swansea City: Five out-of-contract players agree new short-term deals

Swansea City have agreed short-term contract extensions with Wayne Routledge, Kyle Naughton, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan Dyer and Erwin Mulder.

The quintet, whose deals were due to expire on 30 June, will stay until the culmination of the 2019-20 season.

The extensions run until 4 August, the date of the Championship play-off final.

Some of the players could sign contracts at a later date which keep them at Swansea beyond this campaign.

Steve Cooper is a big admirer of long-serving forward Routledge, 35, while full-back Naughton, 31, has impressed Swansea's head coach this season.

Central defender Van der Hoorn, 27, was a regular until suffering a significant knee injury at the turn of the year.

Dyer, 32, who first joined Swansea in 2009, has made 12 appearances this season, while Mulder, 31, is back-up goalkeeper to Freddie Woodman.

Swansea are likely to offer some of the players contracts for next season and beyond, but the immediate priority was to secure their services for the rest of this campaign, which has been extended because of coronavirus.

Swansea have until the end of month to agree loan extensions for Aldo Kalulu, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi, while fellow loanees Rhian Brewster, Ben Wilmot and Woodman have already been secured for the remainder of the season.

The delayed Championship regular season ends on 22 July, although the end-of-season play-offs will run until 4 August.