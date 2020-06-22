Amy Turner: Manchester United Women's England defender agrees new deal

Amy Turner was given her first England call-up in 2015 after Casey Stoney, now her manager at Manchester United, suffered an injury

Defender Amy Turner has signed a new contract with Manchester United Women which will expire at the end of the 2020-21 Women's Super League season.

The 28-year-old joined the Red Devils in July 2018 after the reformation of the women's team, and has scored three goals in 43 games in all competitions.

Turner has four England caps, and lists Notts County, Sheffield and Liverpool among her former clubs.

"I'm really happy to be continuing my journey," she said.

"I knew when I joined that we would be creating something special here and I can't wait to get back to playing football next season."

United boss Casey Stoney added: "Amy is a fantastic leader to have in the squad and acts as a real mentor to some of the younger players which will continue to be so important throughout the next season."

Manchester United finished fourth in the WSL in 2019-20 after the season was prematurely ended by coronavirus.