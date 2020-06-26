Leicester City v Chelsea

Leicester's FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea is a meeting of the third and fourth-placed teams in the Premier League

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Neither Leicester nor Chelsea have any new injury worries going into Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final.

Midfielder Dennis Praet is available again but defenders Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) are out.

Chelsea are still without defender Fikayo Tomori and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, though the latter is back in training.

Midfielder Jorginho could feature following a recent suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Apart from James Maddison, Leicester looked short of sharpness and fitness in their draw with Brighton on Tuesday. That will come back at some point, but maybe not this weekend.

I fancy Chelsea to progress because I always think they are capable of creating chances, but it is going to be close.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer co-host Alex Horne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are winless in all eight previous FA Cup matches against Chelsea (D2 L6), going out at the quarter-final stage in their past two ties against the Blues in 2011-12 and 2017-18.

Chelsea have only faced Hull City (11 games) and Burnley (nine) more often in the FA Cup without losing than their eight unbeaten games against Leicester.

Leicester have been eliminated from all 10 domestic cup ties against Chelsea (four League Cup, six FA Cup), the joint-worst record by a team against an opponent in FA Cup/League Cup ties, along with Stoke City vs Liverpool (eliminated in all 10 ties).

Chelsea have lost only two of their past 20 games against Leicester in all competitions (W13 D5 L2), although they are winless in four against the Foxes (D3 L1).

Leicester City

Leicester are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign - they have been eliminated in four FA Cup quarter-finals since then, with the most recent two coming against Chelsea.

Brendan Rodgers is yet to beat Chelsea in his managerial career in 14 previous attempts (D8 L6) - the only other team he's faced more than twice without winning is Wolves (five games).

Chelsea