Dannie Bulman: EFL's oldest player offered new deal at Crawley

Dannie Bulman has made 942 appearances in a 22-year career

Dannie Bulman, the oldest player in the English Football League, has been offered a new contract by Crawley Town at the age of 41.

The midfielder played 34 games for the League Two side this season before the campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Striker Ollie Palmer, top scorer in 2019-20, and forward Panutche Camara have also been offered deals.

Ibrahim Meite, Josh Payne and Jamie Sendles-White have been released.

Midfielder Payne, 29, scored eight goals in 108 games during a four-year spell at the west Sussex club, while defender Sendles-White, 26, featured 17 times after joining from Torquay last summer.

Forward Meite, 23, did not play a first-team game this season, spending time on loan with National League side Woking and Bulgarian second tier outfit Pirin Blagoevgrad.

Last week, fellow League Two club Morecambe announced they were releasing 41-year-old Kevin Ellison.