Scottish government 'considering proposals' on return to contact training

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch: Ross County start socially-distanced training

The Scottish government is "considering proposals" to allow contact training before the planned resumption of the Scottish Premiership on 1 August.

Professional sport can resume from Monday behind closed doors.

However, training is still restricted to small groups with social distancing measures in place.

A government spokesperson said starting contact training is "subject to ministerial approval".

Sports bodies must submit "detailed public health plans".

"We are aware football has set a provisional resumption date of August 1 and we are currently considering proposals to allow contact training to resume before then with supporting public health measures," the spokesperson added.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you