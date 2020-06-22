Scottish government 'considering proposals' on return to contact training

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Ross County start socially-distanced training

The Scottish government is "considering proposals" to allow contact training before the planned resumption of the Scottish Premiership on 1 August.

Professional sport can resume from Monday behind closed doors.

However, training is still restricted to small groups with social distancing measures in place.

A government spokesperson said starting contact training is "subject to ministerial approval".

Sports bodies must submit "detailed public health plans".

"We are aware football has set a provisional resumption date of August 1 and we are currently considering proposals to allow contact training to resume before then with supporting public health measures," the spokesperson added.