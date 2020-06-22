Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Hayes, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee Utd

Aberdeen have agreed a two-year deal for winger Jonny Hayes to return to the club (Scottish Daily Mail).

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers have asked SPFL clubs to back them in their legal fight against Hearts and Partick Thistle (Daily Record).

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is considering a two-year deal offered to him by Hearts (Scottish Sun).

Neil Lennon has revealed Celtic are set to open talks with midfielder Ryan Christie over a contract extension (Herald).

Celtic captain Scott Brown says it is up to manager Neil Lennon whether he will become a bit-part player this season at 35. (The Times - subscription required).