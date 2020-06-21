Robbie Neilson: Hearts want former boss to replace Daniel Stendel

Robbie Neilson returned to Tynecastle as Dundee United boss in a League Cup tie last year

Hearts hope to bring Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson back to the club to replace Daniel Stendel.

Talks are at an advanced stage and a deal could be confirmed in the next few hours.

Neilson, 39, led United to the Scottish Championship title this term, having done the same with the Tynecastle club in 2015 before leaving for MK Dons.

Earlier this week, Hearts asked for United's promotion to be scrapped after legally challenging their relegation.

The Edinburgh outfit, along with Partick Thistle, filed a petition at the Court of Session on Wednesday.

Former Barnsley boss Stendel, meanwhile, was appointed as Hearts manager in November after Craig Levein had been sacked.

The German won five of his 17 matches in charge but did secure a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, which will be staged later in 2020.

Former Hearts and United defender Neilson started his coaching career at Tynecastle as head coach in 2014, shortly after the club had been relegated and come out of administration.

Working under then director of football Levein, Neilson won 62 or his 106 games in charge before having a 13-month spell in charge of MK Dons and later joining United in 2018.