Glasgow City say Irish striker Clare Shine missing since Sunday

Clare Shine rejoined Glasgow City in 2019

Glasgow City say forward Clare Shine has been missing since early on Sunday and that they are "all very concerned" about the Irish forward.

The SWPL champions say the 25-year-old was last seen in Roslin, Midlothian at 09:30 BST, but "could have travelled anywhere else since".

They have asked anyone with information to call Police Scotland on 101.

Shine first joined the Scottish side in 2015 and returned last year after a two-year stint with Cork City.

She scored twice as City beat Hibernian in last season's Scottish Cup final.