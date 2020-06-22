Covid-19: Arsenal trio affected before Man City game

Arsenal have lost both matches they have played since the Premier League resumed last week

Three Arsenal players were unable to train in the build-up to last week's defeat at Manchester City after one of them returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Arsenal have refused to name the individual but BBC Sport understands the player also came into close contact with two other players.

Under Premier League protocols, all three had to go into self-isolation.

The trio showed no symptoms, were tested again - this time all negative - and trained before the City game.

All three were involved in the 3-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium.