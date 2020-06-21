Richard Tait: Defender signed Motherwell deal before St Mirren move

Richard Tait was nearing 150 Motherwell appearances when the 2019-20 season was curtailed

Richard Tait left Motherwell "out of principle" when the club tried to renegotiate a deal after he signed it.

The full-back joined St Mirren last week but revealed he had agreed to prolong his four-year stay at Fir Park.

Tait returned his new contract during lockdown, but it was not processed and, after "a couple of weeks" of silence, Motherwell "tried to change terms".

"It was quite a complicated ending, I guess," 30-year-old Tait told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I actually signed the contract and sent it back but it was a bit of a wait to hear back from them.

"Obviously, the league finished and Motherwell were third, so I thought the contract was fine. But they rang me and pretty much tried to change terms. I walked away out of principle more than anything."

"I've no ill feeling towards the club but I felt at the time they were just taking advantage of a bad situation. So, I just thought I'd take a risk and leave and luckily for me it worked out."

Motherwell declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.

Galashiels-born Tait made 250 appearances for Tamworth, Cambridge United and Grimsby before his first experience of Scottish football with Motherwell.

He made 142 appearances, some of those alongside midfielder Mark O'Hara, who has been tipped to join him at St Mirren after spending last term on loan at Fir Park from Peterborough.

"He'll be a welcome addition if he does come," Tait said. "He's a dedicated boy, a proper athlete, and he can play as well."