Irish Premiership: 2019-20 campaign to end after clubs fail to reach unanimous decision

Linfield sit top of the league after 31 games

The 2019-20 Irish Premiership season is set to end after the league's 12 clubs failed to reach a unanimous decision on how to resume the campaign.

The NI Football League board will decide on Monday night whether to end the season using a mathematical formula, or use the positions as they stand after 31 games.

While the crowning of the champions remains unclear, it is understood that there will be relegation therefore Institute will drop to the Championship with Portadown gaining promotion.

The Irish Cup is still expected to resume at the end of July, with the winners being awarded the third and final European berth.

It is believed that all four semi-finalists; Ballymena United, Cliftonville, Coleraine and Glentoran have agreed to play provided it is safe to do so.

The Irish FA, who run the cup competition, has agreed to provide Covid-19 testing for the clubs.

The Irish Premiership's top six as it stands after 31 games

If the season was to end with the current standings, Linfield would win the league and secure their place in the Champions League qualifiers with runners-up Coleraine taking the Europa League spot.

In this scenario should Coleraine win the cup, the third and final European spot will be awarded to the Irish Cup runners-up.

End of a long process

The Premiership clubs had been trying to agree the possible distribution of around one million pounds of European money provided by Uefa, but it is believed those last ditch talks broke down on Monday morning.

The decision will not come as a shock to many, after weeks of talks between the Irish Football Association, NIFL and the clubs appeared to present as many questions as answers.

The clubs were initially presented with two options, either conclude the league with the mathematical formula or play two more rounds of fixtures, however they refused to vote on the proposals.

Institute are set to be relegated with Warrenpoint remaining in the top flight

With the two-game proposal deemed a non-starter by a number of clubs, it appeared that the only options were to curtail the season or, improbably, play the remaining seven rounds of fixtures.

Last week Crusaders tabled a suggestion that would see the league ended now with the current positions being declared as the final standings, and the European money being split among all clubs on a sliding scale, however further discussion over the weekend did not conclude with a unanimous agreement.