Spanish La Liga
Real Sociedad21:00Real Madrid
Venue: Reale Arena, Spain

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

  • 1Remiro
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 3Llorente
  • 24Le Normand
  • 20Monreal
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 8Merino
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 21Ødegaard
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 19Isak

Substitutes

  • 6Elustondo
  • 9Da Silva
  • 11Januzaj
  • 12Muñoz
  • 13Moyá
  • 17Zurutuza
  • 26Pacheco Dozagarat
  • 28López
  • 30Zubiaurre
  • 31Djouahra
  • 35Lobete
  • 36Zubimendi

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 16Rodríguez
  • 9Benzema
  • 25Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 11Bale
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Díaz
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 27Rodrygo
  • 39Hernández
Referee:
Xavier Estrada Fernández

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona30205569313865
2Real Madrid29188355203562
3Atl Madrid301313438221652
4Sevilla301410642301252
5Getafe30139839281148
6Real Sociedad291451046361047
7Villarreal30145114738947
8Valencia30121084143-246
9Ath Bilbao30101283326742
10Granada30126123736142
11Levante30115143743-638
12Osasuna30811113546-1135
13Alavés3098133145-1435
14Real Betis30810124048-834
15Real Valladolid30712112535-1033
16Celta Vigo30612122835-730
17Eibar3078153147-1629
18Mallorca3075182950-2126
19Leganés3059162344-2124
20Espanyol3059162649-2324
View full Spanish La Liga table

