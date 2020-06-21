Manchester United: Wales teenager Carrie Jones joins club's academy

Carrie Jones captained Wales at under-17s level

Wales midfielder Carrie Jones, the teenager who made her international debut as a 15-year old, is joining Manchester United's academy.

The Newtown High School pupil will join United's under-23 squad for next season now that she has finished her GCSEs.

Her family described the move as "a great opportunity" for "excited" Jones.

The 16-year old made her debut for Wales before she was eligible to play senior club football, having spent this season playing for Cardiff City.