Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace to study reasons for Macclesfield Town ruling

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace says the club are not yet ready to give up their fight against "a forced, artificial" relegation from League Two.

One of their last hopes seemed to disappear on Friday when a disciplinary panel docked Macclesfield Town two points for late payment of wages.

The decision meant the Silkmen remained one point above Stevenage at the foot of the adjusted 2019-20 table.

"Is it over? No, it's most definitely not," Wallace told the club website.

"We will be looking closely at that with our legal advisors this coming week when we see the reasons and we will have to see where it goes from there."

Macclesfield were found guilty of misconduct by an independent panel, leading to a deduction of points for the third time in 2019-20.

Had they been docked more than three points, they would have dropped below Stevenage in the table, which was calculated on a points-per-game basis after the season ended prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A further four-point deduction was imposed but that was suspended by the panel and carried forward to 2020-21.

Stevenage could still be given a reprieve if the National League is unable to satisfy the EFL board that their 2020-21 season will be able to go ahead.

"I have to be honest and admit we have a huge financial hurdle to overcome when we get back playing, no matter which league we are in. It will just be a much bigger hurdle with relegation," said Wallace.

"We will continue to fight, but if we are relegated by artificial means, then it won't be for the want of trying to ensure fair play and sporting integrity."

He added: "I have lost all the sleep I am going to lose over a forced, artificial relegation and I am now focused on the fact that I had 10 good years in the Conference (now National League) so I have absolutely no problem embracing that again."

Stevenage have already released 22 players, leaving just seven under contract, although discussions about new deals for Paul Farman and Danny Newton are ongoing.

Wallace said the club has "pencilled in" 1 August for a return to training "for a 12 September start to the 2020-21 season" but may struggle to keep going if games are played behind closed doors.

"To be frank, I am not sure we have the funds to survive for long if we are forced to play matches with no income," he warned.

"We are OK for the moment, but the crunch time will come when furlough is no longer available, as that is our only source of income right now."