Markus Henriksen: Bristol City allow loanee to leave to follow 'other options'

Markus Henriksen has won 54 international caps for Norway, scoring three goals

Midfielder Markus Henriksen has left Bristol City nine days before his loan spell was due to end.

The Norway international arrived from Hull City in January, but only made four appearances, the last against Huddersfield in February.

"Markus has shown his class by making himself available until 30 June when his loan spell expires.

"He has other options on the table and we have allowed him to leave now," Robins boss Lee Johnson said.

They returned to action with a 3-1 defeat at Blackburn on Saturday and are two points outside the play-off places with eight games remaining.