Championship: What happened on Saturday as Leeds get a boost without playing?

Players and officials 'took a knee' on kick-off across the division, as a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement

There were significant results at both ends of the table, technical problems off the pitch and plenty of late drama on it, as the Championship returned in front of 11 near-empty stadiums on Saturday.

After 104 days without a competitive ball being kicked in England’s second tier because of the coronavirus pandemic, the nine-match-long summer sprint to the season’s finish line began with a lunchtime west London derby at Craven Cottage and ended with some surprise results in the 15:00 BST kick-offs.

But who laid down a marker for the run-in, who looked like they needed a longer preparation for the restart and why were many unhappy fans initially unable to watch their team’s matches online?

A good day for Leeds - without them playing

The Championship leaders before Saturday’s resumption were Leeds United, who do not play until their trip to Cardiff City on Sunday (12:00 BST).

Marcelo Bielsa’s men dropped to second as West Bromwich Albion went top, but the Baggies were held at home by West Midlands rivals Birmingham City in a goalless draw at The Hawthorns and therefore moved above Leeds only on goal difference.

That will give Leeds a chance to move three points clear at the summit on Sunday.

Better still for the Whites was the result in the game between third and fourth at Craven Cottage, as the top two’s closest rivals for the automatic promotion places, Fulham, were beaten 2-0 by Brentford.

That kept Leeds seven points clear of the Cottagers, with the Bees a further point back thanks to late strikes from Said Benrahma and Emiliano Marcondes.

Scott Parker's Fulham side missed the chance to move within four points of promotion rivals Leeds

Stoppage-time drama across the division

That double of late goals for Brentford was a sign of things to come in the afternoon’s later games, with seven of the day’s 24 goals coming in the 87th minute or later, including two deep in to stoppage time.

Stoke left it until the 92nd minute before equalising at Reading through Nick Powell’s header in a 1-1 draw, while Sheffield Wednesday struck a minute later to deny fifth-placed Nottingham Forest a valuable victory at Hillsborough.

Elsewhere, a fine late effort from Callum McManaman grabbed struggling Luton Town a draw with sixth-placed Preston North End.

That result at Kenilworth Road left the race for the top six extremely tight among the chasing pack.

Just three points separate Preston and 12th-placed Derby with eight rounds of games remaining, giving seven teams very realistic hopes of making the play-offs.

Away sides fare best on behind-closed-doors restart

Anthony Pilkington score the second of Wigan's two goals in their valuable win away at Huddersfield

The happiest of those chasing teams on Saturday were surely Blackburn - who moved up to seventh thanks to a deserved 3-1 win over play-off rivals Bristol City - and Swansea, who ran out easy winners at Middlesbrough.

Rovers were the only team to win at home, from the league’s 11 fixtures, as away sides seemingly fared better in the league’s new, quieter environment without crowds.

Six sides enjoyed victories on the road, including Barnsley, who won at Queens Park Rangers for the first time since 1950 to move off the bottom of the table.

There were also significant away wins in the relegation battle for Wigan and Charlton.

Paul Cook's side registered their fifth win on the road in 2020 to beat Huddersfield 2-0 and leave the Terriers just one point above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, the Latics, who had won just once away in the entirety of each of 2018 and 2019, climbed three points clear in 17th.

Charlton moved out of the relegation zone with a potentially priceless win away at Hull City, who replace them in the bottom three.

That win may feel particularly significant for the Addicks, who knew they could have been relegated on an average points-per-game basis - with Hull staying up instead - had the season been ended.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer had said that using the points-per-game system to relegate Charlton would have been "scandalous", given that his team's next game before the campaign was curtailed was due to be against the free-falling Tigers.

"We've played 37 games and for 36 of the games we've not been in the bottom three," Bowyer told BBC Radio 5 Live in May.

"Our next game was against Hull away, who had a lot of injuries and were on the slide, and I would've fancied us to go up there and get the win, but then it got called off."

Fans frustrated by initial iFollow glitch

For fans who have waited since March to see a glimpse of their team in action, the afternoon began in frustrating fashion for many, after a technical issue hit the streaming of Championship games on the iFollow system.

The English Football League has enabled clubs to stream all the remaining matches - in light of no supporters being allowed to attend games - but some fans missed the start of the first matches involved.

Many expressed frustration on social media after initially being unable to log in to some clubs' online iFollow access.

The EFL said the service was restored within 15 minutes and apologised to fans "for the inconvenience caused".

After Cardiff host Leeds on Sunday, the Championship will be back again with another big game at the top of the table on Friday, 26 June, as fourth-placed Brentford host West Brom.