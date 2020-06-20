Jazz Richards: Wales defender announces Cardiff City departure

Jazz Richards has also played for Cardiff's south Wales rivals Swansea

Wales international Jazz Richards has announced he is leaving Cardiff City at the end of his contract.

Defender Richards, 29, posted on social media it was "time to say goodbye" to the club he joined in 2016.

The 14-cap international had been ruled out of the Bluebirds' Championship return against Leeds on Sunday, 21 June by a calf problem.

It remains to be seen whether Richards will be available for Neil Harris' side before his deal expires.

The full-back has made 57 appearances for Cardiff after joining from Fulham, helping the side to promotion to the Premier League in 2018 under Neil Warnock.

Writing on Instagram, Richards said: "End Of An Era. It's time to say goodbye to Cardiff City FC.

"It's been one hell of a journey with a lot of highs and a lot of lows but most of all a great experience.

"I have met a lot of great people along the way and people I can call friends for life.

"It's been a roller-coaster of a ride for me, but one thing I can never doubt and will always be grateful for is the continuous belief and support from (Cardiff) fans I will always appreciate you. The chapter ends but the story continues. Thank you."

Cardiff manager Neil Harris recently admitted the financial impact of coronavirus had made discussions over new deals difficult for players, including striker Danny Ward.

"It's difficult at the moment for those guys because they have a little bit of uncertainty as to what they are doing," said Harris earlier this month.

"But the club does as well - what league are we going to be in? Financial constraints, is there going to be a salary cap next season?

"We are like every club out there. I can have an opinion on what I would like to do with those players. The players can have an opinion.

"But I don't think things can really be crystal clear until we know what division we are going to be playing in next season and until the EFL make the rules and regulations."