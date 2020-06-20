Matheus Pereira: West Brom loan man’s appearance triggers £9m move from Sporting Lisbon

Matheus Pereira has scored six goals and provided 12 assists for West Brom this season

West Brom are to complete the signing of loan forward Matheus Pereira for a total £9m package from Sporting Lisbon.

The permanent deal was triggered by the Brazilian making his 30th Championship start of the season in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Birmingham.

Pereira has impressed for the Baggies this season, scoring six goals and claiming 12 assists.

The 24-year-old's move from Lisbon last August came with two clauses allowing Albion to sign him permanently.

One clause was that Pereira would become an Albion player long term if he started 20 Championship games and Slaven Bilic's men won promotion to the Premier League.

The second was to start 30 league matches, with Pereira reaching that landmark on Albion's return to action after three and half months off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Albion head coach Bilic has confirmed that there has been no change to those terms so, having already paid an initial loan fee of £750,000, Albion must now find a further £8.25m to settle their debt to the Portuguese giants.

Pereira is expected to complete the deal to join Bilic's promotion-chasing side, who went back to the top of the Championship table with their point against Blues, in the next few days.