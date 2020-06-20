Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forRichardsat 84'minutes
- 21Hernández
- 32Kimmich
- 18Goretzka
- 11CuisanceSubstituted forZirkzeeat 64'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 88'minutes
- 28SinghSubstituted forComanat 64'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 1Neuer
- 2Odriozola
- 29Coman
- 30Jeong
- 34Batista Meier
- 35Zirkzee
- 41Richards
- 42Musiala
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 7Schmid
- 3Lienhart
- 23Heintz
- 30GünterSubstituted forAbrashiat 87'minutes
- 36KeitelSubstituted forFrantzat 64'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 22SallaiSubstituted forKwonat 45'minutes
- 32GrifoSubstituted forItterat 75'minutes
- 18Petersen
- 9HölerSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 6Abrashi
- 8Frantz
- 11Waldschmidt
- 21Borrello
- 24Itter
- 26Flekken
- 28Kwon
- 34Tempelmann
- Referee:
- Sören Storks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt saved. Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nils Petersen with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Amir Abrashi replaces Christian Günter.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Chris Richards replaces Javi Martínez.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gian-Luca Itter.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mike Frantz.
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Gian-Luca Itter replaces Vincenzo Grifo.
Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Joshua Zirkzee.
Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nils Petersen.
Hand ball by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Hand ball by Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Sarpreet Singh.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Zirkzee replaces Michaël Cuisance.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt replaces Lucas Höler.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Mike Frantz replaces Yannik Keitel.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Attempt missed. Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.