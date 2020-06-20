German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich3Freiburg1

Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forRichardsat 84'minutes
  • 21Hernández
  • 32Kimmich
  • 18Goretzka
  • 11CuisanceSubstituted forZirkzeeat 64'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 88'minutes
  • 28SinghSubstituted forComanat 64'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 1Neuer
  • 2Odriozola
  • 29Coman
  • 30Jeong
  • 34Batista Meier
  • 35Zirkzee
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 7Schmid
  • 3Lienhart
  • 23Heintz
  • 30GünterSubstituted forAbrashiat 87'minutes
  • 36KeitelSubstituted forFrantzat 64'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 22SallaiSubstituted forKwonat 45'minutes
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forItterat 75'minutes
  • 18Petersen
  • 9HölerSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 6Abrashi
  • 8Frantz
  • 11Waldschmidt
  • 21Borrello
  • 24Itter
  • 26Flekken
  • 28Kwon
  • 34Tempelmann
Referee:
Sören Storks

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home23
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Attempt saved. Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nils Petersen with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Amir Abrashi replaces Christian Günter.

Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Chris Richards replaces Javi Martínez.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gian-Luca Itter.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mike Frantz.

Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Gian-Luca Itter replaces Vincenzo Grifo.

Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Joshua Zirkzee.

Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nils Petersen.

Hand ball by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Hand ball by Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Sarpreet Singh.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Zirkzee replaces Michaël Cuisance.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt replaces Lucas Höler.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Mike Frantz replaces Yannik Keitel.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Attempt missed. Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

Chang-Hoon Kwon (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33254496326479
2B Dortmund33216684374769
3RB Leipzig331712479364363
4B Mgladbach33195964392562
5B Leverkusen33186960441660
6Wolfsburg331310104842649
7Hoffenheim33147124953-449
8Freiburg33129124447-345
9Frankfurt33126155658-242
10Hertha Berlin33118144757-1041
11Schalke33912123854-1639
12Union Berlin33115173858-2038
13Mainz33114184464-2037
14Köln33106175063-1336
15Augsburg3399154461-1736
16Düsseldorf33612153664-2830
17Werder Bremen3377193668-3228
18Paderborn3348213571-3620
View full German Bundesliga table

